New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday. Appreciating CM Yogi Adityanath's work in the state, the PM wished him a long and healthy life.

Taking on X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Ji. He has tirelessly worked to transform UP across different sectors, which has improved the quality of life for the people of the state. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Replying to PM Modi's wishes, CM Yogi thanked him and said that his good wishes are a source of inexhaustible energy and immense strength, which guide him to bring positive change in the lives of residents of Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi wrote on X, "Respected Prime Minister, I thank you very much for your warm wishes that fill my heart with affection, inspiration, and energy! Your good wishes are a source of inexhaustible energy and will provide immense strength to fulfil our resolve to bring positive change in the lives of 25 crore residents of the state. Under your successful guidance, illuminated by the spirit of Nation First, Uttar Pradesh is moving steadily on the path of achieving the concept of 'Developed India - Developed Uttar Pradesh'."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Roads, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished CM Yogi on social media and lauded him for development in the state.

While CM Yogi celebrates his birthday, he is set to witness the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Sharing a social media post, CM Yogi said that he is fortunate to witness the 'Pran Pratishtha' program. He called it an expression of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' (One India Excellent India).

Taking to X, he wrote, "Today, in the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya Dham, I am getting the great fortune of becoming a witness to the program organised for the Pran-Pratishtha of the holy idols of gods in the eight temples including Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This auspicious occasion is a new expression of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. Victory to Siyavar Shri Ramachandra!" (ANI)

