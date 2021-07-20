New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Ashadhi Ekadashi is observed on the 11th lunar day of the Hindi month of Ashadh, and devouts pray to Lord Vitthal on this day.

Modi tweeted, "On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, my greetings to everyone. On this special day, we pray to Lord Vitthal to bless us with abundance of happiness and good health. The Varkari movement represents the finest of our traditions and emphasises on harmony and equality."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)