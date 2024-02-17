New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha attended the National Convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name is resonating in the entire country.

In a post on 'X', he said, "The whole BJP family is under one roof. People belonging to different regions speaking different languages are under one roof. The name of PM Modi is echoing in the entire country."

Taking to X, he said that a strong conviction came out in the speech given by BJP chief JP Nadda of the growing popularity of the BJP in the state.

"No one ever thought that the Bharatiya Janata Party government would be established in Tripura, but not only the BJP government was formed but also during the second term the Left and Congress parties came together but could not shake the foundation of the BJP government."

He further said that he had a strong belief that in the next Lok Sabha polls BJP would come to power again.

"I strongly believe that in the next Lok Sabha elections, the people will completely reject the same boycotted INDI alliance and put full faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

Earlier, enthusiastic BJP Tripura leaders left for the national capital to attend the BJP India National Convention organised at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The BJP is holding a two-day convention here as part of preparations for Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

