Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Finance Minister OP Choudhary hailed the projects launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "PM gift" for Chhattisgarh, stating that they would pave the way for the state's development. He also highlighted that 10 lakh homes have been approved, with 3 lakh already allotted to families in need.

"The PM's gift will take the state towards development... 10 lakh homes were already approved, and 3 lakh homes have already been allotted," Choudhary told ANI.

Earlier today, during his visit to Bilaspur, PM Modi launched several major development projects in, worth over Rs 33,700 crore, spanning sectors such as power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing.

PM Modi also distributed keys to beneficiaries under the PM Awas Yojana.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the MEMU train service on the Abhanpur-Raipur rail section and dedicated the complete electrification of the Indian Railways network in the state.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW) in Bilaspur, worth over Rs 9,790 crore. He also dedicated three power transmission projects of POWERGRID under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES) worth over Rs 560 crore.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)'s City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in the Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur, and Surguja districts. He also laid the foundation stone of the Visakh-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) project of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), spanning 540 km and worth over Rs 2210 crore.

He also announced the upgrading of the Kondagaon-Narayanpur section of NH-130D (47.5 km) to two lanes with a paved shoulder.

The Prime Minister also dedicated two flagship educational initiatives: 130 PM SHRI schools across 29 districts in the state and the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) at Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai felicitated PM Modi with a traditional shawl of the state and an idol of Maa Bilasa made of bell metal, after whom Bilaspur City is named. (ANI)

