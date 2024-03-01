Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday said that, owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sincere efforts in developing the state's roadways, Tripura's economic condition has significantly improved.

In response to a private member resolution on the first day of the budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Dr Saha highlighted that PM Modi, through the implementation of the Act East Policy, emphasised that overall development in the country is not possible without focusing on the Northeast.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: NPP to Field 30 Candidates in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Dr Saha outlined the progress made in the development of national highways in Tripura, and said, "We had only one national highway earlier. Before 2014, Tripura had a 198-kilometre national highway. When PM Modi came to power, five new national highways were constructed, increasing the total distance to 923 km."

"The central government agency oversees all national highway projects and prepares detailed project reports (DPR). I have raised concerns with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding issues with the national highways, advocating for straighter routes. Four out of six proposed national highways have received in principle approval from the central government, and we are committed to their timely completion. We are also pushing for more national highways and closely monitoring their progress," he added.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast in Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says Suspect's Identity Traced, To Be Arrested Soon (Watch Video).

Dr. Saha said that investors and businessmen are now interested to investing in Tripura due to the development of national highways.

"The economic condition is also improving due to the advancement of roadways, and we anticipate further development in the coming days," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)