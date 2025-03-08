Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 8 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address at a gathering during the 'Lakhpati Didi' program in Navsari, Gujarat, today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that more than 1.5 lakh women would participate in the event in an unprecedented move.

Gujarat Police informed that the entire responsibility of security arrangements of the event will be on the women's force and police personnel.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "On the occasion of International Women's Day, PM Modi will address a gathering during the "Lakhpati Didi" program. In this historic event at Navsari, a big arrangement has been made. More than 1.5 lakh women will participate in the event. Gujarat police have made a unique arrangement. The entire security would be enforced by women officials. From ADGP to constable, everyone will be women."

He further said that the preparations have been going on for a long time.

"All the officers have made very good preparations. The planning has been done in a detailed way," he added.

On 8th March, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Lakhpati Didi programme in Vansi Borsi village in Navsari district and interact with the Lakhpati Didis. He will also felicitate 5 Lakhpati Didis with Lakhpati Didi Certificates.

The Prime Minister will launch the G-SAFAL (Gujarat scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) programme of the Government of Gujarat.

The G-MAITRI scheme will provide financial assistance and handholding support to Startups which are working for creating a conducive environment for rural livelihoods. G-SAFAL will provide financial assistance and entrepreneurial training to SHG women of Antyodaya families in two Aspirational districts and thirteen Aspirational Blocks of Gujarat.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

