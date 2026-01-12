Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'International Kite Festival (IKF) 2026' at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. The two leaders inaugurated the festival by flying kites, symbolising the strong diplomatic relations and friendship between India and Germany. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also attended the event.

The Prime Minister and the German Chancellor visited a specially designed replica that showcases the architectural heritage of Ahmedabad's traditional Pols and Havelis.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely To Flag-Off 1st Vande Bharat Train on January 17 Between Guwahati and Kolkata.

According to the Gujarat government, 'Uttarayan' is more than a kite-flying event; it is a celebration deeply rooted in Gujarat's cultural identity. As part of the heritage walkway, a kite museum and an iconic photo wall have been created. The dignitaries received detailed insights into kites from various states, crafted from different materials and using various techniques. They also witnessed live demonstrations by skilled artisans showcasing the art of kite-making.

The dignitaries from both nations were welcomed with special cultural performances, including Gujarat's Beda Raas, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, and the ancient traditional sport of Mallakhamb.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely To Shift to New Office at 'Seva Teerth' Complex After Makar Sankranti 2026, Check Details.

Furthermore, 108 artists from Gujarat and Rajasthan presented a musical ensemble featuring instruments such as sitar, sarangi, violin, mandolin, harmonium, flute, dholak, tabla, and mridang. The performance included renditions of Vande Mataram, Vaishnav Jan, and German melodies, symbolising the friendship between India and Germany.

Organised by Gujarat Tourism, this colourful kite festival is witnessing participation this year from 135 international kite flyers representing 50 countries and 65 kite flyers from 13 Indian states, displaying kites of diverse colours and designs. Alongside them, 871 kite flyers from 16 districts of Gujarat are also participating, showcasing their skills.

Members of the State Cabinet, local MLAs, municipal corporation office-bearers, and senior secretaries and officials of the State Government attended the event.

According to the Gujarat government, a distinctive blend of music and colours will be on display on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday at 7:00 pm, a grand symphony performance featuring 108 artists, along with a special cultural programme, will offer an immersive experience. Folk singer Kinjal Dave will perform.

Through international festivals that showcase the State's rich cultural heritage, Gujarat is steadily establishing itself as a prominent global destination for culture and tourism. To familiarise visitors with Gujarati cuisine and handicrafts, 25 handicraft stalls and 15 food stalls have been set up.

At the International Kite Festival-2026, kite flyers from around 50 countries--including Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, the U.K., the United States of America, Vietnam, Slovenia, Bahrain, Nepal, Turkey and Jordan--are participating. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)