New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with representatives of NGOs belonging to Varanasi via video conferencing on Thursday.

Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency is represented by the Prime Minister in Parliament.

The Prime Minister was seen speaking to various representatives of NGOs in Varanasi to learn about their efforts carried out during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"PM @narendramodi to interact with representatives from Varanasi based NGOs tomorrow," tweeted the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday.

"During the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the residents of Varanasi and members of social organisations are going through their own efforts as well as by providing assistance to the district administration, ensured that food was available timely for everyone in need," read a poster along with a tweet from the PMO.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

