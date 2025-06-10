Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on June 20 to attend a celebration event to mark the completion of one year of the Odisha government.

BJP MLA Irasis Acharya said that PM Modi has given special attention to Odisha and is visiting to convey his message of making Odisha the forefront state of the country.

Also Read | NEET UG Result Date 2025: NTA To Release NEET UG Final Answer Key, Result on June 14 at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scorecards.

Speaking to ANI, MLA Acharya said, "In the last year, the PM has given special focus on Odisha. He also participated in the programs organised in Odisha to take the state forward... He is focused on how to make Odisha the best state... More than 95% of the Odia population loves PM Modi... He is coming to give us a message on making Odisha the forefront state in the country. He wants Odisha to be the development centre of India... PM Modi is coming to attend the celebration event of the completion of one year of the Odisha government..."

Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari said that one year of the Odisha government coincides with the 11th year of the Central government. He added that PM Modi loves East India and is connected to the development of Odisha.

Also Read | Pregnancy Job in Nawada: Bizarre Cyber Fraud Uncovered in Bihar; Youth Duped With Fake Job Offers, Mastermind and Minors Arrested.

Pujari told ANI, "...The Odisha government will be completing 1 year in office, which coincides with the 11th year of the central government. PM Narendra Modi will be coming to Odisha on the 20th June, and this will be his 6th visit within 1 year. I do not know whether he has visited any state of India more than six times. He loves East India and is deeply connected with the growth of people and the development of Odisha."

"The central government during the last year has contributed a lot and provided all types of assistance, including funding, and we will be expecting more in the next year to take Odisha to new heights of prosperity and glory," the Minister added.

The Narendra Modi government in the Centre completed its 11 years on Monday. BJP President and MP JP Nadda held a press conference to note the government's achievements during this time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)