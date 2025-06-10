Patna, June 10: In a strange and unsettling instance of cyber fraud, a phoney business called "All India Pregnant Job" enticed people with an offensive job offer that promised INR 5 lakh to those who were willing to impregnate women in Nawada, Bihar. The scam has shocked the public and revealed a new low in online exploitation by preying on students and unemployed youth.

The fraudulent group ran deceptive social media ads, using pictures of women and a false narrative that the position was a social service to assist childless women. As part of the scam, victims were duped into paying various amounts for verification, documentation, and registration fees. Even educated people in dire need of work were duped by the elaborate setup, which made the scam seem genuine. What Is Cryptic Pregnancy Scam? Know How Women Are Tricked Into False Pregnancies in Nigeria.

Under the direction of SP Abhinav Dhiman, Nawada police opened an investigation in response to complaints. Four suspects, including the suspected mastermind Rajesh Kumar, a 26-year-old from Kunj village, were successfully captured by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Cyber DSP Priya Jyoti. Additionally, three minors, ages 16 to 17, were taken into custody. The police found five cell phones and a keypad device used in the scam. Additional investigations are underway, and a formal case has been filed at the cyber police station. Impregnate Childless Woman For Rs 13 Lakh Scam in Bihar: ‘All India Pregnant Job Agency’ Promises Money For Impregnating Woman Unable to Conceive in Nawada, Eight Arrested.

Subsequently, authorities learnt that the scam went beyond the "pregnancy job" ruse. Additionally, the same group conducted phoney full-time and part-time employment campaigns, promising lucrative positions in large telecom companies, particularly in 5 G-related projects. The scammers targeted women, young people, and job seekers by offering work-from-home opportunities and salaries ranging from Rs 22,500 to Rs 75,500. The scammers defrauded the victims of thousands of rupees by forcing them to pay a variety of fees under the guise of security deposits, equipment expenses, and registration fees.

