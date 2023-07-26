New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex and unveiled its new name --Bharat Mandapam.

The revamped IECC complex was developed as a national project at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore and has a campus area of approximately 123 acres.

Also Read | Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, Hyderabad Woman Who Went to US for Masters Found Starving in Chicago, Mother Appeals to EAM S Jaishankar for Help (Watch Video).

The inaugural ceremony is being attended by around 3,000 guests including Cabinet ministers, captains of industry, film personalities and others.

The IECC complex is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad High Court Extends Stay on ASI Survey of Mosque Premises Till July 27.

It comprises multiple modern facilities, including convention centres, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

Earlier in the day, Modi performed "pooja" at the redeveloped complex and interacted with the workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)