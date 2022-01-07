By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Several BJP MPs on Friday held protests near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex here against the security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab. The MPs alleged that the Punjab government and leaders of the Congress party's senior leaders "conspired to kill the PM."

The protesting BJP parliamentarians demanded registration of a complaint against Punjab CM Charanjit, state chief secretary and DGP.

Speaking to ANI, Rajendra Agrawal, Meerut MP, said, "The security of PM Modi was compromised and his life was put in danger. There was a conspiracy by the Punjab government. The senior leaders of the Congress party have not rendered an apology for the incident. It is a matter of great concern."

West Bengal MP Locket Chatterjee said, "The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Congress government in Punjab know that PM Modi's policies are bringing development in the country and they want to kill the PM so that the developmental work in the country can be stopped."

Rajasthan MP PP Chaudhary said: "The incident was a pre-planned one. The government that could not provide security to the PM then how can it ensure of its citizen. The Congress party are unable to come to terms with the popularity of the PM."

Chaudhary demanded the dismissal of the Punjab government and imposing the President's rule in the state.

Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita said: "The conspiracy to attack the PM cavalcade was hatched at Congress party and Punjab CM's offices. So, inquiry should be initiated against responsible officials and the Punjab CM should resign from the post."

Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said: "The plan to attack PM Modi was conspired by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The mobile phone of Rahul Gandhi should be investigated along with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Sonia Gandhi's phone."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday was called off citing major security lapse. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to the road being blocked by some protesters, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

The MHA has taken cognisance of this serious security lapse and sought a detailed report from the state government. (ANI)

