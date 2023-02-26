Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): In line with the government's vision of providing quality education to children in the state and creating a learning-friendly atmosphere, the Yogi Adityanath government has swung into action to equip schools in Uttar Pradesh with modern facilities under the 'PM SHRI' scheme, as per an official release.

The Central Government has laid emphasis on adopting a modern education system to strengthen the foundation of the students in the schools as per the National Education Policy, for which the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme has been launched.

As per an official release, in the recent budget announcement made by the State Government, an amount of more than Rs 1,000 crores has been fixed for this scheme.

According to the announcement, with the Central Government's assistance, Rs 510 crore will be spent on basic education and Rs 500 crore on secondary education.

"According to the standards of this scheme, selected schools will be given the status of PM SHRI and will be equipped with modern facilities. As many as 1753 schools have been verified by the state government at the district and state levels and the list of those has been sent to the central government," it read. It is noteworthy that the Central Government had decided to upgrade 14,500 schools across the country under the PM SHRI scheme. After the announcement of the PM, the Yogi government has provided funds for this in 2023-24.

According to the Director General, School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand, under the 'PM SHRI' scheme of the Central Government, two eligible schools were selected from each block and applications were made from them. After this, these schools were evaluated at the BSA level.

"Schools in rural areas that got more than 60 per cent marks passed and those that got less failed. Similarly, the cutoff in urban was 70 per cent. Only those schools which got marks above this passed. After this, verification of all these schools was done at the state level. Altogether the applications of 1753 schools in Uttar Pradesh have been sent to the Government of India. Of these, 89 schools are of the secondary level while the rest of the schools fall under basic education," it read.

Under this scheme, these schools will be developed according to the National Education Policy 2020. Since this is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, 60 per cent amount will also be received from the Central Government. (ANI)

