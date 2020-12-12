New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will deliver the inaugural address at FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Convention at 11 am via video conferencing.

FICCI's Annual Convention is being held virtually on December 11, 12 and 14, 2020.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the virtual FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Annual Expo 2020 on the same day. The FICCI Annual Expo 2020 will start from December 11 and continue for a period of one year.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of this year's Annual Convention is "Inspired India". The event will see the participation of several ministers, bureaucrats, captains of industry, diplomats, international experts, and other leading luminaries.

The convention will witness various stakeholders deliberating on implications of Covid-19 on the economy, reforms being undertaken by the government and the way forward for the Indian economy.

The virtual expo will provide an opportunity to exhibitors from across the globe to showcase their products and advance their business prospects. (ANI)

