Port Blair, February 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute appointment letters through video conferencing to newly recruited individuals of Andaman and Nicobar Islands at a 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) to be held here on February 12, an official said. All the selected candidates have been informed that offer of appointment orders will be issued during the 'Rozgar Mela' scheduled to be held on February 12 and they were requested to be present at the Netaji Stadium, the official said.

"A Rozgar Mela (employment fair) is scheduled to be held on February 12 at Netaji Stadium in Port Blair. All selected candidates to various Group C posts (lists issued by the local administration on January 24 and February 6, 2024) will be given their appointment letters", he said. A total of 2,721 people will be given appointment letters in the mela, the official said. PM Narendra Modi Announces Bharat Ratna for Former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, and Agricultural Scientist Dr MS Swaminathan

Union Minister of State (Commerce and Industry) Som Prakash will be the chief guest and the Lieutenant Governor and Vice Chairman of Islands Development Agency, Admiral (Retd) D K Joshi will be the guest of honour in the function. Andaman and Nicobar Island MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma and chief secretary, Keshav Chandra will also attend the function.

The union territory administration has arranged special bus service and ship service for candidates of North and Middle Andaman and the Southern group of Islands to reach Port Blair to attend the function. The administration has requested all senior officials of North, Middle and Southern group of Islands to provide ship tickets/helicopter tickets on a priority basis to the selected candidates to attend the ‘Rozgar Mela' so that they could attend the programme. PM Modi MP Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Madhya Pradesh on February 11 To Dedicate Projects Worth Rs 7,500 Crore

The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Prakash will arrive in Port Blair on February 10 on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an official said. The union minister will visit the Cellular Jail on Sunday. On February 12, he will attend the 'Rozgar Mela' at Netaji Stadium. Thereafter, he will hold a review meeting of the Logistic Policy of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On February 13, the minister will visit the site of the Sagarmala Project at Swaraj Dweep, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)