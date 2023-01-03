New Delhi [India], January 3, (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be interacting with students, teachers and parents in the upcoming 6th edition of 'Pariksha Par Charcha' on January 27.

Registration for the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' began on November 25 and close down the registration process for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 was on December 30.

To participate in the PPC program, students from Class 9 to 12 will have to register to participate in PPC 2023 by visiting the official website mygov.in.

As many as 2050 winners will get a chance to directly interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these winners will also get PCC Kit and a Specially designed certificate.

In the Pariksha Pe Charcha program, PM Narendra Modi shares tips with students to overcome exam stress. It also answers their questions related to education and career. (ANI)

