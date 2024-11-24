New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024 and launch the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam here on Monday.

The ICA Global Cooperative Conference and the ICA General Assembly are being organised in India for the first time in the 130-year-long history of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), the premier body for the global cooperative movement.

The global conference, hosted by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), in collaboration with the ICA, the Government of India and Indian cooperatives AMUL and KRIBHCO, will be held from November 25 to November 30.

Modi will inaugurate the ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024 and launch the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam at around 3 pm on Monday.

The theme of the conference -- "Cooperatives Build Prosperity for All" -- aligns with the government's vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" (prosperity through cooperation), according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The event will feature discussions, panel sessions and workshops, addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by cooperatives worldwide in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas such as poverty alleviation, gender equality and sustainable economic growth.

The prime minister will also launch the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025, which will focus on the theme, "Cooperatives Build a Better World", underscoring the transformative role cooperatives play in promoting social inclusion, economic empowerment and sustainable development.

The UN SDGs recognise cooperatives as crucial drivers of sustainable development, particularly in reducing inequality, promoting decent work and alleviating poverty, the statement said.

The year 2025 will be a global initiative aimed at showcasing the power of cooperative enterprises in addressing the world's most pressing challenges, it said.

Modi will also launch a commemorative postal stamp, symbolising India's commitment to the cooperative movement.

The stamp showcases a lotus, symbolising peace, strength, resilience and growth, reflecting the cooperative values of sustainability and community development.

The five petals of the lotus represent the five elements of nature ("Panchatatva"), highlighting cooperatives' commitment to environmental, social and economic sustainability.

The design also incorporates sectors like agriculture, dairy, fisheries, consumer cooperatives and housing, with a drone symbolising the role of modern technology in agriculture.

Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Manoa Kamikamica and around 3,000 delegates from more than 100 countries will also be present, the statement said.

