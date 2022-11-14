By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate the 3rd Ministerial 'No Money for Terror' Conference scheduled to be held in the national capital this weekend, government sources said.

Also Read | BJP MLA Raja Singh Voices Anger After Bulletproof Vehicle Breaks Down; Slams Telangana Government.

The sources, privy to the development, told ANI that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the two-day event being held on November 18 and 19 to further India's efforts to build understanding and cooperation amongst nations in the fight against terror financing.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will conclude the event and convey India's determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems for achieving success against it.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes Girl Repeatedly After Consuming Energy Pill in Unnao, Victim Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding From Private Parts.

The hosting of this conference shows the importance being given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its zero-tolerance policy against this menace and having discussions on this issue in the international community.

This Conference aims to progress the discussions on combating terrorist financing held by the international community in the previous two Conferences in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019). It also intends to include discussions on technical, legal, regulatory, and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing. It attempts to also set the pace for other high-level official and political deliberations, focused on countering terrorist financing.

Globally, countries have been affected by terrorism and militancy for several years. The pattern of violence differs in most theatres but is largely engendered by a tumultuous geo-political environment, coupled with prolonged armed sectarian conflicts. Such conflicts often lead to poor governance, political instability, economic deprivation, and large ungoverned spaces. The involvement of a complaint State often exacerbates terrorism, especially it's financing.

India has witnessed several forms of terrorism and its financing over more than three decades, hence it understands the pain and trauma of similarly impacted nations. In order to display solidarity with peace-loving nations and to help create a bridge for sustained cooperation on countering terrorist financing, India has hosted two global events in October - the annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi. The forthcoming NMFT Conference will further our efforts to build understanding and cooperation amongst nations.

Discussions at the 3rd 'No Money For Terror' Conference will be focussed on global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing, the use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, emerging technologies and terrorist financing, and requisite international co-operation to address related challenges.

The Conference intends to bring together representatives of 75 countries and international bodies for extended deliberations over two days.

The third edition of the conference is being organised here by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the supervision of the MHA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)