New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a long-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on July 15.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crores.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the projects include a 100 bed Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crores. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv.

He will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance, the PMO informed.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi would inspect the MCH wing of BHU, and would also meet with officials and medical professionals to review the COVID preparedness of Varanasi. (ANI)

