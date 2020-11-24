Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to be ready to implement the COVID-19 vaccination on a priority basis in different sectors, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Bommai while speaking to the reporters after attending the Prime Minister's meeting with Chief Ministers of several states over the COVID-19 pandemic, said the situation in Karnataka is coming under control.

Also Read | Houston Rocket Legend: Steve Francis Giving Back To The Community.

"PM Modi wants India to be ready to implement the vaccination on a priority basis in different sectors. Priority sectors are health workers, people above 50 years and persons with comorbid conditions. PM has given clear directions on it," Bommai told reporters here.

PM Modi today chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of all States and UTs via video conferencing to review the status and preparedness of COVID-19 response and management, with special emphasis on eight high focus states and UTs -- Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: Statewide Holiday Declared in Tamil Nadu Tomorrow as Cyclonic Storm Brings Heavy Rains.

Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo said during the meeting PM invited suggestions from all states on preparations for COVID-19 vaccination.

"Today's meeting with PM was on COVID-19 vaccine and preparations to be made for vaccination of citizens. PM has invited suggestions from all states on this. We're waiting for the vaccine to be made available so that we can begin administering it," Deo said.

During the meeting which was attended by the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, and Delhi, the modalities of COVID-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration were also discussed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)