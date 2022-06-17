Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) The Congress' Rajasthan unit president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of weakening the armed forces and playing with the future of the youth by implementing the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Holding Modi responsible for the widespread violence and protests by youths, he alleged the Centre did not discuss the Agnipath scheme in Parliament or with experts and public representatives before implementing it.

"By recruiting soldiers on contract, he wants to weaken the Army. It is due to this decision of Prime Minister Modi that the whole country is burning and the youths are agitating on the roads," Dotasra told reporters at a press conference here.

"Modi had promised to employ 16 crore youths, but now he is attacking their interests and playing with their future by implementing the Agnipath scheme in recruitment to defence services," he alleged.

The Rajasthan Congress chief said instead of the promised "good days ('acche din')", there was an atmosphere of anger in the country and trains are being burnt.

"But instead of thinking of the country's interest, the BJP-led Centre is busy torturing the opposition leaders," Dotasra alleged.

State food minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas said, "The common man of India is saying that Adani is getting airports for 50 years and the youths who are fighting hunger and unemployment are getting jobs for four years."

