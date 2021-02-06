Tezpur/Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) A poacher was killed and another arrested from two different places in Assam on Friday, forest department officials said.

In the first incident, a poacher was killed by forest guards in Nameri National Park in Sonitpur, they said.

The poachers, in a bid to escape, opened fire at the forest guards. In retaliatory firing, one of them was killed, the officials said.

A hand-made gun and fishing equipment were also recovered from their possession.

In the other incident, a rhino poacher was arrested by forest officials of Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

He was nabbed with the help of Arunachal Pradesh Police, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)