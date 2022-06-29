New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday hit out at the horrific beheading incident in Rajasthan's Udaipur, and said that such incidents were not observed during 1947, however, are observed after 75 years of independence because of the "poison blended in the atmosphere" that is "ceasing to end".

Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded yesterday for sharing a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma following which the two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi's life as well.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "This is cruelty, and a height of bigotry. Where have we brought the country to? Nothing would remain the same. We have lost two prime ministers in our country. There is an atmosphere of violence in the entire country. What have we made this country? The irony of it all is that we are fighting for such issues in the 75th year of independence which we had solved in 1947. Such incidents were not seen in 1947."

"Such incidents are coming to the fore after 75 years of independence. It is a matter of concern for all that how the poison has been blended that it is ceasing to end. The atmosphere has been poisoned. People are talking about Rajasthan, I can recall Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka. A map of India should be made 'Violent spot in India'," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of the man who was allegedly beheaded in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Home Ministry Office (HMO) took to Twitter to make the announcement a day after the incident that shocked people across the country. "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday," HMO tweeted.

In the tweet, the HMO has also mentioned that "the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated". The move comes after a team of NIA was on Tuesday rushed to Udaipur including a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday also said the state government will uncover the "conspiracy" behind the cold-blooded murder of a tailor in Udaipur a day ago.

Speaking to reporters here Gehlot said, "It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome." The Chief Minister departed for Jaipur from Jodhpur on Wednesday. (ANI)

