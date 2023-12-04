Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4 (ANI): Expressing concern over the continued stir by the advocates and the police personnel in Chikmagalur district over the alleged assault on an advocate by the local people, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the ongoing confrontation between the police and the advocates a dangerous development.

Taking up his X account, Bommai said, "Law and order machinery has collapsed in the state, and both the government and the officials have lost control of the home department. A gross lack of discipline in the police department was a serious issue. There would be anarchy in the state if this was not corrected immediately. The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must intervene and create an atmosphere where everyone respects the law of the land."

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results: ZPM Thrashes MNF to Wrest Power in State, New Government Likely To Assume Office Soon.

In the incident, police assaulted a young advocate inside the police station in Chikkamagaluru on November 30 night following an argument, which erupted after the police stopped his two-wheeler and took away the keys as the latter was not wearing a helmet.

Following the same, the High Court of Karnataka, on December 1, took suo motu cognizance of the incident.

Also Read | Elephant Arjuna Death: Former Golden Howdah Elephant Dies in Wild Tusker Attack, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Expresses Sorrow.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order by treating as a PIL petition a letter written by the Advocate's Association, Bengaluru (AAB), to the Chief Justice informing him of the 'brutal attack' on the advocate by the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)