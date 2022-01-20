New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Police apprehended three Children in Conflict With Law (CCLs) for allegedly murdering a person in the Jahangirpuri region of the national capital.

As per information provided by the police, the accused were inspired by gangster movies like 'Pushpa' and 'Bhaukaal' and took inspiration from the films in committing the murder. They also recorded the entire incident on a mobile phone in order to upload it on social media and become famous.

The police said that on reaching K Block, Jahangirpuri, one of the accused started shooting a video while the other two CCLs obstructed the path of the victim, who was beaten by the trio while the incident was being shot on mobile.

The victim was taken to BJRM Hospital, Jahangirpuri, where he died due to stab injuries.

On the basis of CCTV footage and local intelligence, police started searching for the CCLs, who were constantly changing their location in order to avoid arrest. However, they were arrested on Thursday.

The mobile on which the incident was shot and the dagger used in the murder have been recovered by the police. Swift action by the police prevented those errant children from uploading the videos on social media. (ANI)

