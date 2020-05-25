India News | Police Apprehends Two for Escaping from Quarantine Centre

Hailakandi/Guwahati, May 25 (PTI) Two persons who escaped from a quarantine centre at Silchar in south Assam were apprehended by police at Algapur Railway Station, a senior officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi, Pabindra Kumar Nath said that at around 5 pm on Sunday the two persons escaped from the Don Bosco School quarantine centre at Ramnagar in Silchar.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Hints at Paatal Lok Season 2, Says 'Let's Say It's Quite Possible'.

Based on inputs received from the Cachar district police that they were reportedly proceeding towards Hailakandi district, the SP said the two persons were apprehended by the Officer-in-Charge of Algapur Police Station in Algapur Railway Station at around 12 midnight.

"On getting an alert from the Cachar district police that two persons had fled from a quarantine centre in Silchar, the Hailakandi district police launched a search operation and traced the two persons at the Algapur Railway Station," Nath said.

Also Read | 'Flying Bullets', Squadron No 18, to be Made Operational at Sulur Airbase, Second IAF Squad to Fly LCA Tejas.

"On being interrogated, they confessed that they had jumped quarantine. Later, they were handed over to the Additional SP (Hq), Cachar", he added.

Following this incident, the SP warned that police would register non-bailable case against those defying home- quarantine and institutional quarantine protocols prescribed for incoming persons for a stipulated period of 14 days.

Urging people to keep a close watch on the persons and their family members put under home quarantine, the district police chief also asked them to report immediately to the nearest police station or health centre if they found anyone venturing out of their homes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)