Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): Police and Army (50 Rashtriya Rifles) arrested a hybrid terrorist from Srinagar's Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The terrorist has been identified as Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam.

Incriminating material including a pistol and live ammunition was recovered from him.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections. (ANI)

