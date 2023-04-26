Gurugram, Apr 26 (PTI) Police here on Wednesday arrested three people for allegedly blackmailing a Delhi-based business and extorting more than Rs 60 lakh from him.

They were identified as Pinki Tomar (31), her husband Tarun (41) and their associate Prithvi Pal Singh (45) and were let off on bail after joining the investigation, said police.

According to the complainant, he was trapped by Tomar twice, whom he had met in Gurugram's 32nd milestone. In the following days, the woman called him up for a meeting at the same place and drugged him. As he fell unconscious she removed his clothes and filmed him and later with the help of her husband and their accomplice threatened him saying that they will upload his video on social media if he did not give in to her demands.

Fearing, the man gave them a Creta (an SUV), more than Rs 60 lakh in cash, diamond jewellery and some other valuable items. However, he later moved to the police after the same incident was repeated and the trio continued to blackmail him. They even threatened to kill him, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Civil Line Police Station on Tuesday.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that Pinki and Tarun are husband-wife whereas Prithvi Pal Singh used to work with the woman in a bank, during which both of them became friends and all three made a plan with the intention of extorting money,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), crime.

They were let off on police bail while further probe is underway, he added.

