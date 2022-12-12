Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Mumbai's Trombay police arrested three accused in a gold theft case, including two Government Railway Police (GRP) constables and recovered gold worth over Rs 2 crore.

According to Trombay police, an employee working in a gold shop had come to Mumbai's Javeria Bazar from Bengaluru to deliver the gold to his office but his intentions changed and he along with two of his friends who are policemen in Railway Police, conspired to steal gold.

They stole gold stole weighing over 4 kg after which the gold trader reported it to the Trombay police station.

When the police registered the case on December 8 and investigated, then the police found that two railway police constables and the employee of the complainant are involved in the theft.

The police have arrested all three accused and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

