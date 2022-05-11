Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Police arrested the cousin of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leader, Konda Reddy, on Tuesday for allegedly demanding bribes from the owners of a construction company in Andhra Pradesh, said Kadapa's Superintendent of Police, KKN Anburajan.

"SRK construction is a construction company which gave a complaint in the early hours. That somebody is trying to scare them by saying that if they don't do it according to what he wishes, the work will be stopped," said Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

"We have done the preliminary inquiry and we got to know that it was Konda Reddy who made the call. So, we have conducted the investigation and arrested him and produced him before the court. If anybody is involved in corruption, the government is going to be very strict," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)