Gayaji (Bihar), Jul 29 (PTI) Three criminals, wanted in several cases, were arrested by the police after an exchange of fire in Bihar's Gayaji district, police officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Satish alias Chandan, Vikki Kumar and Ashish.

All three were wanted in several criminal cases, and Satish was also wanted in connection with the recent attack on a doctor in Gayaji district.

The police also recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a bike from their possession.

According to a statement issued by the district police on Tuesday, "The incident took place in the Hasanpur locality on Monday evening.

Satish was hiding in the area along with two associates. A team of district police reached Hasanpur, acting on a tip-off. After noticing the police, the three criminals attempted to flee on a motorbike, it said.

"Satish fired at the policemen. The police retaliated and resorted to controlled firing," the statement said.

Finally, police overpowered all three. Satish suffered bullet injuries in his legs and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the statement added.

