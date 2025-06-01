Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jun 1 (PTI) Two youths from West Bengal's Murshidabad district were arrested for producing fake letters for joining training at the BSF Training Centre and School at Meru in Hazaribag district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Officer-in-Charge of Hazaribag Mufassil police station Kunal Kishore said two youths have been identified as Bholu Soren and Ravi Besra, both from Murshidabad, West Bengal.

The Assistant Commandant, who is in charge of Training has lodged an FIR with Hazaribag Muffasil Police Station in this regard, he said.

The police then arrested the two youths.

When contacted in this regard, the BSF Assistant Commandant refused to comment.

The matter has been apprised to BSF Headquarters in North Bengal Front and Headquarters at Delhi.

Police and BSF authorities are investigating the matter.

