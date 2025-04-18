Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) Police on Friday attached immovable properties worth Rs 1 crore of a notorious drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The attached properties include a double-storeyed building and a residential house constructed on seven marlas of land.

Also Read | Aurangzeb or Bahadur Shah Zafar: As Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Get Confused, Check Out Actual Pictures of 2 Mughal Emporers.

The action was taken under section 68F(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following an investigation, the officials said.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired through trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the owner, who is currently in judicial custody, they added.

Also Read | 'Attack on the Judiciary': Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Expresses Disappointment Over V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar's Public Criticism of Supreme Court's Authority (Watch Video).

The enforcement operation underscores the Udhampur Police's commitment to eliminating the drug menace from the district, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)