Kota (Raj) Aug 26 (PTI) A police constable drowned in a pond in the Ghatoli police station area of Jhalawar district on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The constable was identified as Suresh Kumar (35), a resident of Nagur district and posted at Asnawar police station of Jhalawar district.

The incident occurred at around 3.45 pm while he was on search operation of a standing warranty along with three other cops.

DSP and CO Eklera, Girdher Singh said the squad had stopped near the pond for a while. That is when Kumar went down into the pond for a bath and accidentally slipped deep into the water and drowned.

By the time he was rescued from the deep water, he had died and was brought dead to the hospital, he added.

The body was placed in the mortuary for the postmortem to be carried out on Saturday after the arrival of his family members, he further said.

