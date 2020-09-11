Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): On the fourth day of the monsoon session in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, state police department's dog squad gave a guard of honour to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar outside the Vidhan Sabha here on Thursday.

The dog squad consisted of six dogs. Among the six, a Labrador named Dora saluted the Chief Minister before he entered the Vidhan Sabha. The Chief Minister patted the dog.

Dora has served ten years in state police and is set to retire in February 2021. It has explosive detection skills and has been on duty during the visits of Presidents and Prime Ministers to the state.

"It was a pleasure and a proud moment that for the first time the dog squad salute was given to the Chief Minister and Speaker here outside Vidhan Sabha. Six dogs and their handlers were present during the salute," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Anokhi Lal, who is in charge of the dog squad. (ANI)

