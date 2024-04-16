Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Police found Rs 60 lakh cash stashed in two parcel packets that arrived in Nagpur-CMST Duronto Express on Tuesday, an official said.

A checking of the parcel was conducted by the Railway Protection Force at platform no.17 after the arrival of the train, an official said.

"During checking, an RPF team spotted a suspicious packet and informed officials of the Government Railway Police. The parcel was opened which contained Rs 40 lakh," he said.

The Income Tax Department was informed and police started checking other parcels when they found one more packet containing Rs 20 lakh, he said.

The cash has been handed over to the I-T Department, he added.

