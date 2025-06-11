Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) Three people involved in a recent firing incident were arrested and beaten by police in full public view while being taken to police station here, a video that showed up on social media Wednesday revealed.

The video, purported to have been shot in the Gangyal area of the city, sparked a debate over the beating by canes, with some on social media terming it as police excess.

Also Read | Reels Craze Leads to Domestic Dispute in Hapur: Woman Threatens to Leave Husband After Losing 2 Followers Due to Household Chores; UP Police Step In to Counsel Couple.

Police have not come out with any statement over the incident so far.

The three have been accused of firing gunshots and wounding another recently released criminal, Paramjeet Singh, at Gangyal chowk.

Also Read | Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 Others Sent to 8-Day Police Custody by Meghalaya Court for Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi During Honeymoon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)