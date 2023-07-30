Pilibhit (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A group of kanwariyas on Saturday came face to face with those taking out a Muharram procession on the Bareilly Highway but a timely intervention by the police ensured there was no major incident, officials said.

Stones were also pelted towards the police, and Circle Officer (Sadar) Prateek Dahiya got injured.

"Yes, I was slightly hit by an object. I don't know whether it was stone or something else," he told PTI.

He added the kanwariyas and 'taziadaars' came face to face, but "timely intervention by the police" prevented any untoward incident.

The situation is "absolutely under control" now, he said.

The windscreen of a magistrate's four-wheeler was damaged in stone-pelting, he added.

