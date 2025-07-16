Bhopal, July 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the Harda district administration to submit a report on the alleged lathicharge by police on inmates of a Rajput community hostel.

He said the government won't allow any element to destroy social justice and mutual harmony.

"Taking cognisance of the Harda hostel case, I have summoned a detailed investigation report from the district administration. Social justice and mutual harmony are the top priorities for our government. No one will be allowed to disturb the social harmony in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav stated on X.

Police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells when a demonstration by Karni Sena activists in Harda turned violent on Sunday, leading to the arrest of the Sena national president, Jeevan Singh Sherpur.

Police allegedly caned inmates of a Rajput community hostel to disperse the protesters.

The situation escalated after Karni Sena workers protested over an alleged fraud involving one of their leaders, who claims he was duped of Rs 18 lakh in a diamond-related deal.

