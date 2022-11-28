Badaun, November 28: Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly killing a rat in Badaun. The case has been registered under 429, 11(1) (1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The police registered the case after Vikendra Sharma, an animal lover filed a written complaint at Sadar Kotwali police on November 24. Viral Video: Man Arrested For Drowning Rat in Drain in Budaun, Police to Conduct Post-Mortem of Rodent.

According to the complaint, the accused Manoj Kumar tied the rat to a stone. After that, he drowned it in a drain. The incident was witnessed and recorded by Vikendra Sharma. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Held for Drowning Rat in Drain by Tying Stone to Its Tail in Budaun.

The post-mortem of the rat has been done at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) following the police complaint. The report will come in the next 4-5 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)