Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Anantapuram district police marched in Tadipatri town in order to maintain law and order on Saturday morning.

As many as 25 vehicles took part in the procession. SDPOs of Tadipatri, Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Kalyanadurgam, Anantapur SC-ST cell DSP were among those who took part in the event.

Also Read | India-China Face-Off | Major General-Level Talks Held Today Concludes, Disengagement in Depsang Plains Discussed, Says Report: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

A total of six DSPs, 13 CIs, 14 SIs, 29 head constables, 79 constables and 140 special police have been deployed to maintain law and order in the town. Tadipatri SDPO A Srinivasulu said that Section 144 CrPC and Section 30 of Police Act have been clamped in the city.

Tadipatri SDPO A Srinivasulu said that the law and order situation in the town is sensitive, so Section 144 has been imposed. COVID restrictions and Disaster Management Act provisions are also in place.

Also Read | 'Imagine Coronavirus Before 2014, Could We Have Imposed Lockdown When 60% Population Was Defecating in Open? PM Narendra Modi Asks.

"People should not move in groups, conduct any meetings, or hold dharnas. Vehicular movement in and out of the town is fully banned," Srinivasulu said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)