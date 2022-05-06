Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], May 6 (ANI): One accused has been arrested on Thursday for attacking two persons and setting their bike on fire in the Sanganer area of Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

The police have identified nine others in the matter.

Also Read | Weather Update: ‘Brace for Another Spell of Heatwave From Weekend’, Says IMD.

"A special team had been constituted for investigation on the matter. One accused has been arrested in this case and nine others have been identified, they will also be arrested soon," Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said.

Rajasthan police constituted a special team to investigate the matter after internet services of Bhilwara city were suspended for 24 hours.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders To Provide Reliable Internet Connectivity in Villages.

"An incident was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara last night in which two persons were attacked by some unknown people when they were having food. Their bike was also set ablaze. We are investigating the matter," Ashish Modi, District Collector Bhilwara told media persons.

The district administration official informed that one person has received minor injuries while the other suffered minor head injuries and is in a stable condition.

Investigations have been started into the matter and the district administration along with police is checking the nearby CCTV footage.

The Bhilwara District Collector further appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace in the area.

The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)