Imphal, Mar 27 (PTI) Police recovered around 5 kg of suspected heroin from an abandoned vehicle in Manipur's Imphal East district, officials said on Thursday.

The heroin was concealed in 419 soap cases in the vehicle, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

“In follow-up action of apprehending of three drug peddlers with 5.5 kg suspected heroin powder on March 25, Manipur Police picked up another vehicle, which was abandoned in Imphal East. Upon checking the vehicle, 419 soap cases containing approx 5 kg of suspected heroin powder were recovered (on Wednesday),” the force said in a post on X.

Investigation is underway, it added.

Also Read | Kathua Encounter: Firing Erupts Again Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)