Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Mar 27 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man with his throat slit was recovered from Ramgarh-Patratu state highway in Jharkhand on Thursday, a police officer said.

Bhurkunda officer-in-charge Nirbhay Kumar Gupta confirmed that police had recovered the body of a youth with his throat slit from the four-lane highway.

The victim was identified as Deepak Paswan, son of Vasant Paswan from Central Saunda under Patratu block of Ramgarh district.

Prima facie, it seemed Deepak, hailing from the Dalit community, was killed somewhere else and his body dumped along the highway, police added.

The victim's father said his son had gone to a mobile shop in Bhurkunda Bazaar on Wednesday evening but did not return home.

However, on Thursday morning, he was informed by neighbours that his son was found murdered, police added.

Police said a case had been registered and investigation was underway.

