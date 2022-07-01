New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Police on Thursday saved the life of a 40-year-old man who allegedly attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, officials said.

At around 2.30 am, police received information that a man had hanged himself in a house in Jahangirpuri's 'D' block.

Police reached the spot and found the man hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of the house, a senior officer said.

As the room was locked from inside, police broke open the door and rescued the man. Head Constable Vijay held his legs up and Assistant Sub-Inspector Dinesh untied the knot of the scarf used for hanging, the officer said.

Vijay also gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the man, who was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital. The man was identified as Subodh Bansal, police said.

His younger brother had informed police about the incident, the officer said.

Bansal runs a general store in Bhalaswa Dairy and was under stress because of a loan he had taken, police said, adding that his condition is stable now.

In another incident, constable Deepak was patrolling near the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 metro station in east Delhi when he received information at 2.11 am regarding a fire incident in a flat at the Anand Lok society, police said.

He rushed to the spot, ensured that a woman and a child were evacuated from the flat safely and helped the fire fighters douse the blaze, police said.

