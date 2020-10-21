Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Police here on Tuesday filed a plea before District Court, seeking remand of main accused Dhirendra Singh in the Ballia shooting incident.

The matter will be heard tomorrow.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Schools Reopen From November 2, CM Jaganmohan Reddy Issues Guidelines.

The Court had sent Singh to 14 days of judicial custody on Monday, after he was arrested on Sunday in Lucknow by Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police.

Singh was brought back to Ballia Police Station after a medical test before he was produced in the court.

Also Read | UIDAI ADG Pankaj Goyal Arrested For Allegedly Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe in Delhi Office.

The prime accused Dhirendra Singh was booked under sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 323, 352,504,506, and 7CLA act police station Rewati, Ballia, said Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Singh allegedly shot dead a man during an argument at Durjanpur village under Reoti police station area over the allotment of shops under government quota.

The family of the deceased, Jai Prakash alias Gama Pal, said they have demanded justice for him.

"We demand compensation of Rs 50 lakh, pension for his wife, and a government job for his son. The family also demands strict action against the accused, local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh," a relative had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)