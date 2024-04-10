Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan who had earlier said that one, "Shikhandi" is responsible for the attack on his convoy a week ago, said that police will bring the culprit to task soon and he wants to expose him socially and not legally.

"I won't say who is Sikhandi, police will identify him. Sikhandi is one who attacks from behind. I have not registered any case. But it has been instructed to police to bring him forward. We would like to bring him forward socially, we don't want to take legal action against him," Balyan said speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Balyan has been facing backlash in many areas of his Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier, some unknown assailants attacked his convoy while he was out for campaigning. According to reports, more than a dozen vehicles that were part of his convoy were attacked.

In one of the videos that surfaced online, Balyan said that the attack carried out on his convoy was planned. He was allegedly attacked by bricks and stones. The alleged incident took place in Dungar village of Budhana assembly constituency.

"Vikram Saini's car was completely damaged. If Vikram Saini had not run away and sat in my vehicle, I don't know what would have happened to him! In that stone pelting, someone's shoulder was broken, someone's hand and leg were broken and children were injured. Around a thousand bricks were thrown at the vehicles. It did not hit anyone on the head. I was surrounded and taken away to safety," Balyan said.

"There was a conspiracy to attack the Union Minister. If the police had done something, the stone pelters would have retaliated. If the police had taken action, someone from that side would have died and if not, someone from this side would have died. There would have been a caste riot. This was a big conspiracy," the BJP leader added.

A week ago, in Madhkarimpur village of Khatauli assembly constituency, unknown assailants attacked Sanjeev Balyan's election convoy and pelted stones and bricks at his vehicles when the BJP leader was addressing a public meeting. (ANI)

