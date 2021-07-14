Bareilly(UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was injured after three people, who were allegedly trying to rob money from an ATM, fired at him, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Aonla area here on Tuesday night.

Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar, who was on night patrolling duty, questioned a man standing outside the ATM, following which two persons came out from the ATM and started firing at the policeman, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Kumar was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

The SSP said the accused were trying to rob money from the ATM after cutting it open by using a gas-cutter.

Police teams have been formed to nab the criminals, he said.

