Srinagar, Feb 19 (PTI) A policeman was killed and another injured in an encounter between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zanigam village in the Beerwah area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

Two policemen were injured in the gunbattle. They were rushed to a hospital here for treatment but one of them succumbed, the officials said.

Another encounter is underway in Shopian district in south Kashmir, they said.

