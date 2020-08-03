New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Political leaders, family members and relatives paid their last respects to Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, who died in a Singapore hospital two days ago.

Singh's body was brought to the national capital in a chartered aircraft on Sunday evening. The cremation is scheduled to take place at the Chhatarpur crematorium.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Jaya Prada who considered Singh her 'godfather', were among the first ones to pay floral tributes to the former Samajwadi Party leader at his Chhatarpur farmhouse.

His wife Pankaja Singh and two daughters were present there.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Singh's last rites will be performed in the presence of a limited number of people.

Singh, 64, had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for six months and had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2013. PTI GVS

